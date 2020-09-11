I Block Party canceled, but you can still help Camoapa

Arcata-Camoapa Sister City Project

ARCATA – On behalf of the Arcata-Camoapa Sister City project, we want to thank our local community for your incredible support over the past 30-plus years. It is with sadness and consideration that we are officially canceling the 2020 I-Block Party event.

With the festivities postponed, we are still hoping to raise the $3,500 needed to cover our current student scholarship programs in Camoapa.

Any amount raised beyond that goal will help to continue contributions to Hogal Luceros del amanecer, an organization in Camoapa which provides support to children, adolescents and families at risk, Camoapa’s local library, and more ongoing projects.

If you are interested in donating, please contact [email protected] or find us on Facebook at “Arcata-Camoapa Sister City Project.”

For updates on the City of Camoapa or to get involved with the group, the Arcata-Camoapa Sister City Project continues to meet (virtually) on the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. If you’d like to join, please email [email protected] for additional information. Again, we want to sincerely thank the community for your support and patience during this difficult time.

We look forward to picking back up and celebrating with you next year!