Humboldt’s election results – pretty much what you expected

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Results from the Tuesday, March 3 presidential primary held few surprises for Humboldters. Supervisors Rex Bohn, Estelle Fennell and Mike Wilson (who ran unopposed) were re-upped.

The Arcata Fire Protection District's Measure R property tax gained a majority of votes, but not enough to meet the required 2/3 margin required to pass. Incumbents Assemblymember Jim Wood and Rep. Jared Huffman handily won re-election, and presidentially, Bernie blew away Biden as Trump triumphed over a gaggle of minor challengers.

A few key races from NoHum and points south:

• Third District Supervisor

Mike Wilson: 4,952 / 100 percent

• Second District Supervisor

Estelle Fennell: 2,700 / 49.92

Michelle L. Bushnell: 1,619 / 29.93

• First District Supervisor

Rex Bohn: 4,056 / 64.97

Cliff Berkowitz: 2,187 / 35.03

• Arcata Fire Measure R

Yes: 5,123 / 60.08

No: 3,404 / 39.92

• President – Democratic

Bernie Sanders: 8,542 / 47.77

Joseph R. Biden: 3,075 / 17.2

Elizabeth Warren: 2,653 / 14.84

Michael R. Bloomberg: 1,008 / 5.64

Pete Buttigieg: 946 / 5.29

Amy Klobuchar: 611 / 3.42

• President – Republican

Donald J. Trump 7,507 / 93.29

Joe Walsh: 235 / 2.92

• U.S. Representative

Jared Huffman: 16,516 / 57.78

Dale K. Mensing: 8,575 / 30.0

• State Assembly

Jim Wood: 18,394

Charlotte Svolos: 9,863 / 34.9

Complete Humboldt County election results can be found here.















