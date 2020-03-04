Humboldt’s election results – pretty much what you expected

Mad River Union
HUMBOLDT – Results from the Tuesday, March 3 presidential primary held few surprises for Humboldters. Supervisors Rex Bohn, Estelle Fennell and Mike Wilson (who ran unopposed) were re-upped.
The Arcata Fire Protection District's Measure R property tax gained a majority of votes, but not enough to meet the required 2/3 margin required to pass. Incumbents Assemblymember Jim Wood and Rep. Jared Huffman handily won re-election, and presidentially, Bernie blew away Biden as Trump triumphed over a gaggle of minor challengers.
A few key races from NoHum and points south:
• Third District Supervisor
Mike Wilson: 4,952 / 100 percent
• Second District Supervisor
Estelle Fennell: 2,700 / 49.92
Michelle L. Bushnell: 1,619 / 29.93
• First District Supervisor
Rex Bohn: 4,056 / 64.97
Cliff Berkowitz: 2,187 / 35.03
• Arcata Fire Measure R
Yes: 5,123 / 60.08
No: 3,404 / 39.92
• President – Democratic
Bernie Sanders: 8,542 / 47.77
Joseph R. Biden: 3,075 / 17.2
Elizabeth Warren: 2,653 / 14.84
Michael R. Bloomberg: 1,008 / 5.64
Pete Buttigieg: 946 / 5.29
Amy Klobuchar: 611 / 3.42
• President – Republican
Donald J. Trump 7,507 / 93.29
Joe Walsh: 235 / 2.92
• U.S. Representative
Jared Huffman: 16,516 / 57.78
Dale K. Mensing: 8,575 / 30.0
• State Assembly
Jim Wood: 18,394
Charlotte Svolos: 9,863 / 34.9
Complete Humboldt County election results can be found here.