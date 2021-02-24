Humboldt’s back in the red tier, with reduced COVID restrictions

Humboldt DHHS

Humboldt County has moved into the “Red” or Substantial tier under the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” meaning many local business sectors can expand capacity with COVID-19 prevention measures in place. These changes take effect at one minute past midnight tonight.

The California Department of Public Heath announced today that Humboldt County’s adjusted case rate and positivity rate are 6.3 and 2.7% respectively, putting the county firmly in the Red tier without relying on the state’s Health Equity Metric.

Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Public Health Director Michele Stephens expressed cautious optimism, saying that while there’s reason to celebrate the move to the Red tier, the county is facing a long recovery.

“I’m proud to be part of a community that has worked so hard to get back to this point,” Director Stephens said. “To build on that success, we need to continue following all prevention measures and vaccinating as many people as possible as quickly as possible. That gives us our best chance to make this the last time we are ever in the ‘Purple’ tier.’”

Some of the changes under the Red tier include:

Restaurants – Open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

– Open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Gyms and Fitness Centers – Open indoors at 10% capacity; climbing walls open; indoor pools, saunas, steam rooms, hot tubs remain closed.

– Open indoors at 10% capacity; climbing walls open; indoor pools, saunas, steam rooms, hot tubs remain closed. Retail – Open indoors at 50% capacity.

– Open indoors at 50% capacity. Shopping Centers, Malls, Swap Meets – Open indoors at 50% capacity; food courts open at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer; common areas remain closed.

– Open indoors at 50% capacity; food courts open at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer; common areas remain closed. Museums, Zoos and Aquariums – Open indoors at 25% capacity.

– Open indoors at 25% capacity. Places of Worship – Remain open indoors at 25% capacity.

– Remain open indoors at 25% capacity. Movie Theaters – Open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

– Open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Hotels and Lodging – Fitness centers open at 10% capacity; indoor pools, hot tubs and spa facilities remain closed.

– Fitness centers open at 10% capacity; indoor pools, hot tubs and spa facilities remain closed. Family Entertainment Centers – Open outdoors only.

– Open outdoors only. Wineries – Open outdoors only.

– Open outdoors only. Bars, Breweries and Distilleries – Remain closed.

– Remain closed. Office Work – Remains remote whenever possible.

Businesses are still encouraged to offer services outdoors as much as possible, and some activities remain limited under the Red tier due to higher risk of virus transmission. Live theatrical and musical performances, for example, are not allowed by the state. Gatherings of up to three households are allowed if everyone is wearing facial coverings and maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet.

Read a full list of requirements under the Red tier at covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.

For the most recent COVID-19 information, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or during business hours by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.

Local COVID-19 vaccine information: humboldtgov.org/vaccineinfo

Humboldt County COVID-19 Data Dashboard: humboldtgov.org/dashboard

Follow us on Facebook: @HumCoCOVID19

Instagram: @HumCoCOVID19

Twitter: @HumCoCOVID19

Humboldt Health Alert: humboldtgov.org/HumboldtHealthAlert















