Humboldt State reopens Wednesday afternoon, classes resume Thursday

HSU announcement

Campus to Open 1 p.m., Wed. Oct. 30; Classes to Resume Thurs. Oct. 31



HSU has been informed that there is no longer a power shutdown for our area tonight or the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Campus will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. Employees should report to work at that time.

Classes are now scheduled to resume Thursday, Oct. 31.

This schedule will allow for an orderly reopening of facilities. It will also allow instructors time to prepare for classes and labs.

For HSU updates, please check humboldt.edu, 707-826-INFO, your HSU email, and HSU Notification texts.















