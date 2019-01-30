Humboldt State releases Draft EIR for Trinity Annex parking lot project

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The draft Environmental Impact Report for Humboldt State’s Trinity Annex Project has been posted online at facilitymgmt.humboldt.edu/trinity-annex-project. It is also available at HSU offices located at 1 Harpst St., Arcata, and at the Arcata Branch Public Library, at 500 Seventh St.

The project was unveiled to the public last July at the D Street Neighborhood Center, where comment on the draft EIR was taken.

Read the Trinity Annex Initial Study here.

The proposed project involves the demolition of the existing Trinity Annex (the former Trinity Hospital) and conversion of the site into a surface parking lot with approximately 13,000 square feet of greenspace space located along the west and south sides of the parking lot.

A bus shelter, benches, bicycle parking, and a bike repair station would also be constructed on the project site, along 14th Street.

The project would involve alteration of the public right-of-way to provide two bus berths along 14th Street, where a bus stop presently exists, two bus parking berths along B Street, and approximately 83 vehicle spaces for HSU permit parking.

Vehicle access to the site would be provided via a driveway on 13th Street.

HSU is soliciting comments on the Draft EIR for inclusion in the Final EIR. The Draft EIR is available for public review and comment until 5 p.m. on March 11, 2019. Comments on the Dra must be submitted by the close of the review period.

Please send all comments by either U.S. mail or email.

Mail comments to:

Michael Fisher

Humboldt State University 1 Harpst Street

Arcata, California 95521

Email comments to Michael Fisher at [email protected].

For comments submitted via email, please include “DEIR Comments – Trinity Annex Project” in the subject line and the name and physical address of the commenter in the body of the email.















