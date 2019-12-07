Humboldt State: A.G.’s Lawson refusal ‘extremely disappointing’

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Humboldt State University has responded to the state Attorney General's Office decision not to take on prosecution of the killing of student David Josiah Lawson:

News About Josiah Lawson Case

Today we learned that the California Attorney General’s Office has declined to take over prosecution in the death of HSU student Josiah Lawson. Josiah was killed in 2017 at an off-campus party in Arcata. The Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office made the request to the state’s Attorney General in April of this year.

This was extremely disappointing news. Humboldt State University desperately wants to see Justice for Josiah. We all desire a resolution and healing for Josiah’s family and friends, and the campus community.

We remain hopeful that additional evidence and witnesses will be found, enabling more progress in the investigation. Anyone who has more information to help resolve this case is encouraged to come forward and share what they know by contacting the Arcata Police Department at (707) 825-2590.

Students interested in support through a CAPS counselor may call (707) 826-3236 for support by phone. CAPS counselors can arrange to come to campus as needed, and can also set up meetings by appointment.















