Humboldt Restaurant Month is underway – eat, post and tag

Choose Humboldt Coalition

HUMBOLDT – Strong collaboration among the Choose Humboldt Coalition throughout the holiday season resulted in an uptick to local shopping and support of local businesses. This collaboration continues into the New Year and shifts focus to Humboldt County restaurants, food trucks, breweries, coffee shops and distilleries.

Humboldt Restaurant Month Kicks Off for the remainder of January! Dining Out will be the focus, however, that looks – take out boxes, eating outdoors with blankets and patio heaters blasting or picking up a growler of your favorite local brew to enjoy with your household.

Enter to win a $50 gift card to a local eatery of your choice as well! Starting Monday, Jan. 11, take a picture of your local eating experience and share it on social media with #dineouthumboldt and be entered to win. Three winners will be chosen throughout the month!

Choose Humboldt Coalition includes Humboldt Made; Arcata Chamber of Commerce; Arcata Main Street; City of Eureka; Eureka Chamber of Commerce; Eureka Main Street; Ferndale Chamber of Commerce; Fortuna Business Improvement District; Fortuna Chamber of Commerce; Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce; Henderson Center Business District; McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce; Rio Dell Chamber of Commerce; Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce; and the Willow Creek Chamber of Commerce.















