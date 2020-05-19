Humboldt logs first COVID-19 fatality as case count rises

Humboldt County recorded its first COVID-19-related death today, and four new cases were confirmed, bringing to 81 the total number of county residents who are known to have contracted the virus.

In a letter to the community issued this morning, Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich said, “I am saddened to report our community’s first loss of life due to COVID-19. The individual was an elderly resident of the Alder Bay facility. Our hearts go out to the resident’s family, friends, caregivers and all who are mourning the loss.”

Of the four new cases, one is an Alder Bay resident and two work at the facility. All three were close contacts of a known case. The fourth case is unrelated to Alder Bay and is under investigation.

After experiencing the county’s first death and seeing 24 new cases in the last week, Dr. Frankovich urged community residents to follow social distancing and other measures that limit transmission of COVID-19. Dr. Frankovich said, “We’ve lost a member of our county to this illness for the first time. This only increases our resolve to do everything we can to fight this virus and keep our community safe.”

For the most recent COVID-19 information, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or during business hours by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.