Humboldt Light Opera: The Year That Was

Humboldt Light Opera Company

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt Light Opera Company’s Boomer Troupe proudly presents The Year That Was, a live, virtual, production that takes on 2020, one of the most puzzling and exhausting years in recent history.

Through personal narrative, music, humor and jaw dropping fun facts, the cast shares its unique perspective on the resilience and adaptability of the human spirit. (Yes, there are advantages to experiencing a life that spans many years.)

This is the fifth original “living history” presented by the Boomer Troupe, an educational and performance based program offered by HLOC. Every script is the compilation of the cast’s personal experiences. The Year That Was is performed by a fully vaccinated cast (thank you science) and will be performed outside.

(Please note, lawn mowers, barking dogs and noisy two seater airplanes may be heard at random moments throughout the performance.) This production is a benefit for both Humboldt Light Opera Company and their community partner, OLLI HSU.

The show runs Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on YouTube. Tickets are $10. (Group rates available for what would be a great post vaccination watch party.) For information and tickets go to hloc.org or call (707) 630-5013.

























































