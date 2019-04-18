Humboldt International Film Festival at the Minor Theatre from Friday, April 19 to Monday, April 22

Humboldt International Film Festival

ARCATA – The 52nd Humboldt International Film Festival will hold its annual four-night event at the historic Minor Theatre in Arcata from Friday, April 19 to Monday, April 22.

The finalists in four categories will screen nightly at 6:30 p.m. Friday is Narrative Night, Saturday is Experimental/Animation Night, Sunday is Documentary Night and Monday night is the Best of the Fest with an encore screening Tuesday, April 23. Tickets are only $5 for each screening.

Since 1967, students of Humboldt State University have been producing the internationally recognized festival.

The call-to-entry is open to independent filmmakers of all ages and countries for films with a running time of one to 30 minutes in Narrative, Documentary, Animation and Experimental categories.

This year, 154 entries from 20 countries were submitted including films from Nicaragua, Argentina, Israel, Japan, China, Indonesia, Korea, Iran, Mexico, Austria, India and Sweden. Film festival classes pre-screen all entries.

The films with the highest scores in the four categories compete for cash awards and Audience Favorite Awards.

Joining this year’s festival are three local film industry judges:

• Tawny Foskett, an award-winning director whose 2012 short, Girls Who Smoke, based on a story from The Moth and This American Life, screened in 20 festivals worldwide.

• Rebekah Brown, filmmaker and screenwriter who’s worked on many film and TV projects including Adult Swim’s Tim and Eric Awesome Show! Great Job!, and Netflix’s Daredevil.

• HSU film graduate Richard Jett, who has been a cinematographer for 30 years and worked on the Mill Valley Film Festival for eight.

Tickets are available at minortheatre.com or call (707) 822-FILM (3456).

hsufilmfestival.com















