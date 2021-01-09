Humboldt educators respond to attack on Capitol

January 8, 2021

Dear Community,

Many of us within the Northern Humboldt Administrator’s Collaborative are writing today as educators, leaders, caregivers, and community members. The events that occurred in the Nation’s Capitol on Wednesday were profoundly disturbing. Educators and Board Members commit to uphold the Constitution and protect it from all enemies, foreign and domestic. We condemn the attacks we saw earlier this week, and any further efforts to use violence to impede our democracy.

This is a frightening moment for children, youth, and adults alike. However, we make the commitment to support each other through this moment. This includes: giving space for the big emotions that accompany violence, encouraging honest dialogue about the events that led to this moment, and supporting those who lead with integrity in times of crisis. These actions will enable us to continue to deepen the support for our students, staff, and families through what has truly been a difficult year.

Of particular concern is the stark contrast between these events and the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer. It is alarming to compare this storming of the Capitol with the June 1, 2020 violent removal of peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square, just a few blocks away. We cannot and will not pretend that the law has been applied consistently; to do so would be a disservice to our students and families from their many backgrounds, experiences, and educations. We commit to deepening our work toward racial equity in our schools.

As educators, we pledge to work together to tell accurate, complete histories of our nation – including its darkest days – to inspire the next generation of leadership. We pledge to teach critical analysis and rigorous, non-violent debate so we can better understand one another and our nation. And we pledge to care for the emotional needs of our students, families, and staff to the best of our ability in this harrowing moment.

And finally, we want to speak directly to our students. We are sorry that you must deal with this in the midst of the already disruptive pandemic. We want you to know that we are committed to your safety, your education, and your future. We will continue to support you and encourage you to reach out to a trusted staff member and/or our counseling services if this moment is impacting you deeply.

For more resources on how to talk with youth about stressful political events in 2020 and 2021, please visit the National Association of School Psychologists site at ​https://buff.ly/399CVog​.

Sincerely,