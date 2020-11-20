Humboldt edges toward purple tier, where new restrictions await

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) this afternoon issued a “Limited Stay at Home Order” for counties assigned to the purple tier. Humboldt County is currently in the red tier and is not affected at this time.

The state order requires residents of counties in the purple tier to cease all gatherings with non-household members and any activities conducted outside of a person’s residence between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Activities related to “the operation, maintenance, or usage of critical infrastructure” are exempt from the order, and members of the same household may leave a residence if they do not interact with other households.

The state order is in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, until 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, unless extended or revised. If COVID-19 data puts Humboldt County into the purple tier during that time, the order will take effect locally two days later.

CDPH is reporting that the statewide COVID-19 case rate increased approximately 50 percent in the first week of November. Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich said, “While our case rate has accelerated markedly, we are sitting in the high end of the red tier locally. Now is the time for us all to work together to protect our community and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Read the order in full at cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/limited-stay-at-home-order.aspx.

For the most recent COVID-19 information, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or during business hours by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.

