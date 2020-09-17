Humboldt Deputy Sheriffs’ Organization: Yes on Measure F fire tax

SHERIFFS DEPUTIES BACK MEASURE F

Front line public safety professionals proud to support their firefighter colleagues in protecting their community

As the air quality remains poor and we pray for the safety of our neighbors and their property, HDSO would like to formally endorse Measure F in the Arcata Fire District.

"It has never been more apparent how crucial firefighters are to the safety of our community," said HDSO President Jamie Barney, "as law enforcement officers, we rely on the medical expertise and mutual support of local fire agencies, and adequate staffing and equipment are obvious priorities in our community."

"We urge the public to support Measure F this November because we really are all in this together."