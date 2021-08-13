Humboldt Del Norte County Medical Society doctors: Please, vaccinate

We are your physicians. You have honored us by entrusting your lives to us, as well as the lives of your loved ones. We are also your neighbors, your friends, and your relatives. We share with you a deep love of this region and of our communities. Like you, we dream of a safe, Covid-free future.

We have studied the data, and we have seen the benefits of vaccination with our own eyes.

The vaccines are well tested, very safe, and highly effective. Yes, masking must continue, especially with the highly contagious Delta variant. But nothing is as important as being vaccinated.