Humboldt ‘dancing very close’ to higher COVID risk

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt’s coronavirus numbers are said to be favorable but the county’s acting health officer has warned that the county is close to moving into a more restrictive risk category.

​At its Sept. 15 meeting, the Board of Supervisors fielded a COVID-19 update from Acting Health Officer Teresa Frankovich.

​A color-coded COVID-19 ranking system assigns ascending levels of risk that progressively increase restrictions on business and social activity.

​The county is ranked as orange or moderate risk. But Frankovich said rankings are based on data from a week ago because it takes time for data to be absorbed into the state’s system.

​And she said in the week leading up to the board meeting, the county came close to moving to a higher risk tier.

“I just want people to be aware that we’re dancing very close to that line,” she continued. “And I think it’s really incredibly important for all of us and for our business community that we remain in this orange tier or better.”

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $20/year!

​She said the county has a seven-day case rate of 3.9 cases per 100,000 people and a rate of four per 100,000 is one of the thresholds for moving into a more restrictive tier.

​The pace of new cases sometimes lurches. Six new cases were confirmed the day of the board meeting but only three more were confirmed by the end of the week.

​Statewide, COVID-19 cases are decreasing but Frankovich said the Labor Day holiday’s social aspects could uptick case rates.

​During the week of the meeting, the county’s case rate was about eight percent higher than the previous week’s.

​As of September 18, the county’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 482, with 27 hospitalizations and six deaths.

The two most recent deaths were reported on Sept. 11 and 14.

One of the people who died was described in a county press release as being “in their 70s” and living out of the area at the time of death. New cases and deaths are recorded according to places of residence, not the locations where the disease was contracted or death occurred.

The second recent death was also someone described as being in their 70s.

Hospitalizations are also increasing following a prolonged stable period.

Frankovich briefed supervisors on case data, reporting that 80 new cases were confirmed in the two weeks leading to the meeting, with four new hospitalizations and the two additional deaths.

Fifty-nine people were in self-isolation and 207 people were in quarantine related to them.

“Clearly, it takes a lot of resources on the contact investigation teams but I believe that’s one of the key reasons we’re doing as well as we are here – we’re really aggressively investigating all of these cases,” Frankovich said. “And that’s not true across the state, because of the large volume.”

She also reported that about 63 percent of the county’s current cases are from contacts with known cases, 21 percent are from travel and 13 percent from community transmission.

The mean age of cases is at 36 years old and the county’s case doubling time is 43 days.

The county’s testing capacity has been fluid and the performance of a state-sponsored testing site at Eureka’s Redwood Acres Fairgrounds has been uneven. The testing company’s contract with the state was set to end last month but Frankovich said it’s been extended through October.

Through the summer months, the site’s turnaround time for results was too lengthy to be useful but Frankovich said turnaround has now improved substantially, and is now within three days.

The county’s Public Health Lab has been a primary source of testing and recently was bolstered with new equipment.

And Frankovich reported that soon to come improvements will expand testing capacity regionally. New testing equipment will be used in a large state-sponsored lab in Southern California, she said, and will also be used in Humboldt, perhaps next month.

Frankovich described the new lab setup as “very exciting” and an “incredible solution for our county,” enabling 700 to 800 tests a day together with the county’s Public Health Lab.

Humboldt will become a regional testing hub, also testing samples from Del Norte County.

Also during the briefing, Sheriff Billy Honsal reported that to date, 2,700 county businesses have registered for COVID-19 compliance certification.

The county now has two emergency operations centers, one for COVID-19 and one for wildfires. “Simultaneously running two EOCs is a challenge but the personnel we have in there have done an excellent job with managing both of these emergencies,” Honsal said.















