Humboldt Crabs hoping for best, preparing for worst

Humboldt Crabs Baseball is preparing for our season to begin Friday, May 29 as scheduled.

The Crabs have provided quality summer baseball and a joyous fan experience on the North Coast for 75 years and we will make every effort to do so again this summer.

We are continually assessing our ever-changing environment and will make adjustments as necessary which will be promptly communicated.

As a local, community owned team we will make decisions in the best interest of our fans, employees, volunteers, sponsors, players, and coaches by carefully following public health announcements and complying with federal, state, and local regulations.