Humboldt Crabs can’t help it if they’re good

Richard LaPreziosa

Mad River Union

ARCATA – It’s the Crabs, they’re going to win games. Seventeen so far this year and four of those came this weekend.

They field well, pitch well and hit the ball like legends, charging around the bases in what seemed this weekend a never ending carousel.

This past week they compiled 62 runs, dwarfing in comparison the paltry 11 that teams were able to score against them. Of course, the fans keep coming, and cheering, and heckling, and eating, and doing all the things you do at a baseball game.

But say you were at a Dodger’s game; if the score was 15-5 late in the game, you would notice the stands start to gradually empty. But not Crabs fans.

“They can’t help it if they’re good!” one fan told me yesterday during the game. I asked another prominent super-fan named Steven why he wasn’t leaving early to beat the traffic, and he told me “Well, there’s no traffic on the way home first of all, so we don’t have to beat the traffic.” Asked what the score was at this point in the game he simply replied “I don’t know.”

Because that’s not the important thing at the Crabs games. As Steven explained, the important thing is “Baseball. You gotta love baseball.”

One of the baseball guys on the baseball team who supplies fans like Steven with baseball is Andrew Allenson who was unfortunately hit in the head by a stray ball while sliding into home plate Tuesday night during the Crabs’ 21-2 victory against the NorCal Warriors.

He told me “It hurt” when I asked him about the play but despite the pain and the nausea that creeped in as the night went on he was able to hit a grand slam home run later on in the same game. He returns to the line-up this Tuesday after missing the rest of the week.

“Our line-up’s coming together and we’re having good at bats,” Crabs manager Robin Guiver told me, as to how the team can win so consistently, adding “Winning 19-1 isn’t what we’re looking for but we were on the right side. You don’t want to be on the losing side of a 19-1 game.”

And judging by the noise from the fans and the packed house, the fans definitely agree.















