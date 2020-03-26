Humboldt COVID-19 cases double, now 10 confirmed

Five additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 10 the number of known cases in Humboldt County. Four of the patients were members of the international traveling group referenced yesterday that yielded two previous positive tests. The 5th is a household contact of one of these individuals.

The case identified late yesterday is unrelated to the international traveler group. Public Health is ascertaining whether this patient may have had contact with any confirmed cases. If no such contact is identified, this individual would represent the first instance of community transmission, meaning the source of infection is unknown.

Symptomatic individuals have been placed in isolation. Close contacts and positive individuals without symptoms are under quarantine. A multistate investigation of possible contacts related to the traveling group continues.

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich said this once again affirms the importance of the shelter-in-place order that went into effect last week and discouraged all travel.

“I cannot emphasize enough that travel increases every individual’s risk and the risk to the community as a whole. It is everyone’s responsibility to cancel non-essential travel and to comply with shelter-in-place orders.”

The shelter-in-place order is in effect through April 9. For current information about COVID-19, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or during business hours by emailing [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.