Huffman seeks $5 million for Hammond Bridge replacement

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE/ARCATA – Representative Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) has included funding for the replacement of the Hammond Bridge in the House Appropriations Committee’s Fiscal Year 2022 funding bills, which will be considered in the months ahead.

The funding bills include $5 million for replacement of the bridge, which connects McKinleyville to the Arcata Bottom.

The pedestrian bridge is slowly rusting away. Plans for its replacement date back over two decades.

“The funding would be used for replacing the Hammond Trail Bridge which provides an active transportation route across the Mad River between Arcata and McKinleyville, the second and third largest communities in Humboldt County,” states a press release from Huffman’s office. “The project would provide local, regional, and statewide benefits by preserving a key link of the California Coastal Trail and U.S. Bicycle Route 95 and ensuring a non-motorized route alternative to Highway 101 between McKinleyville, Arcata, and Humboldt Bay.”

Also included in the bills is $1 million to expand the Burre Dental Center in Eureka.

“The funding would be used to expand an existing dental facility by adding six additional operatories and associated staff work areas,” states a press release. “The expansion would allow for hiring two additional dentists and for the training of one additional dental resident each year, expanding capacity by 8,000 visits per year. This additional dental capacity would be focused on children’s dental health improvement.”















