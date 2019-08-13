HSU to Hold Emergency Drill at Residence Hall on Wednesday, August 14

HSU to Hold Emergency Drill at Residence Hall on August 14

Housing & Residence Life at Humboldt State University will hold an emergency simulation Wednesday, Aug. 14 to test campus and community response teams.

The simulation will be loud and include participation from Housing & Residence Life, the University Police Department, the Arcata Fire Department, and Arcata Mad River Ambulance.

Passersby may see smoke coming out of a residence hall and actors crying for help. First responders will be using emergency radios, and traffic flow may be affected on campus.

The purpose of the exercise is to train housing staff and local first responders on how to respond to a campus housing emergency. The emergency simulation is intended to provide a real-time, realistic experience of an emergency as well as provide the opportunity to test and evaluate a practical plan and practice communication among agencies.

Housing & Residence Life began holding multi-agency emergency simulations in 1986. The exercise takes place each year in August.

During a real campus emergency, information will be posted on the HSU homepage, and available by calling (707) 826-INFO (4636).















