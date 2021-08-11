HSU building 800-bed housing project at Craftsman’s Mall

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT STATE – As part of its Polytechnic Prospectus released today, Humboldt State partly answers a major question surrounding the expected doubling of its student population – where they will live.

HSU lists its current enrollment at 6,344 students. States the prospectus, "Humboldt State University would expect to see enrollment increase 50 percent within three years and 100 percent within seven years"

The university intends to create 6,000 more beds – 3,000 on campus and 3,000 off campus. The off-campus beds won't be limited to Arcata, but will include neighboring communities such as McKinleyville and Eureka.

Some 800 of the Arcata beds will be located in the nearby Craftman's Mall, which is now controlled by the California State University. States the prospectus:

"Located within a mile of campus, the project will construct a four building complex consisting of 200 beds each connected by courtyard and surrounded with parking and other intermodal support. The project will resemble prior planning for infill housing at the site. The complex will also include other common program space such as study areas, a small convenience store, and an open common area for gathering and meeting spaces. The university will partner with the City of Arcata to create pedestrian thoroughfares and appropriate integration with the residential and commercial community in which the build will be located."

The $100 million Craftsman's Mall housing project is to be completed by 2024.

The Craftman's Mall was to be the site of the controversial The Village project, which went down to defeat after a bruising battle. Initially designed for 800 units, the facility was scaled back to roughly 600 units as the project applicant attempted to comply with demands by opponents, the opposition spearheaded by the Arcata Citizens for Responsible Housing.

But after multiple modifications, developer AMCAL ultimately withdrew from the project in 2020, and the site was subsequently acquired by the HSU Foundation.

