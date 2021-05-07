HSU switching downtown Arcata bookstore location

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The "For Lease" banner once again adorns the south side of the former Pacific Outfitters building on G Street in downtown Arcata.

That's because Humboldt State University has backed out of a previously announced arrangement to relocate its bookstore in the building. Instead, it will reportedly locate the bookstore in the Tri-Counties Bank building right across the street at Eighth and G streets.

HSU hasn't yet confirmed the specific new location, but does acknowledge cancellation of the former plan in a news release (see below).

Pacific Outfitters closed its Arcata outlet coincident with the COVID-19 pandemic, consolidating its Humboldt operations at its Eureka location. Building owner Aaron Ostrom said he's keeping the building, but looking for a new tenant.

Ostrom said the university exited the arrangement gracefully. "I harbor no hard feelings," he said.

Humboldt State news release

HSU Looking at Different Downtown Option for Bookstore

Humboldt State University is pursuing a new opportunity for a bookstore location in downtown Arcata. This option, which would involve a property purchase with non-state funds rather than a lease, could be finalized shortly.

Due to this, the University has decided not to move ahead with the previously announced lease of the building that formerly housed Pacific Outfitters. This has been a complex process, and the University appreciates the ongoing cooperation and assistance of Pacific Outfitters.

HSU expects to be able to share details soon on the new opportunity and possible location.

Moving downtown will be valuable for the University and the community. A downtown location will provide numerous benefits that students, community members, and visitors have been asking for.

HSU has been working with the community to find ways for students, many of whom travel from more urban areas, to connect with and feel welcome in the community. The new location will help. With HSU goods, and the ability to hold student and community-centered events like guest lectures and mixers, students will have a welcoming space in the heart of Arcata.

The move also opens up the current Bookstore space, which students have been requesting to use for lounge space, activities, and entertainment. The Bookstore will maintain its current warehouse space on campus for receiving and picking up textbooks, along with handling textbook rentals, and the University is exploring delivering textbooks to students in residence halls. The College Creek Marketplace on campus will continue to sell HSU Bookstore items in the store and expand upon the current selection.

Follett will continue managing the Bookstore, bringing their specially branded HSU merchandise and other items for store visitors. And HSU will be looking at working with College of the Redwoods and local high schools to carry some of their branded items to create a shared community. The Bookstore will continue selling HSU merchandise in Eureka’s Clarke Museum.