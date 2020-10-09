HSU President Jackson on leave, where to send condolences

Acting President and Condolences for President Jackson

President Jackson has stepped away from his presidential duties temporarily due to the death of his son. Vice President of University Advancement Frank Whitlatch is serving as Acting President through Sunday, Oct. 11. Jason Meriwether, vice president of enrollment management, will serve as Acting President starting Monday, Oct. 12 until Dr. Jackson returns.

Also, many of you have asked how to share your condolences with the president following the announcement of his son’s death. There are several ways to do that.

Send your thoughts to [email protected] and they will be compiled and sent to the president. Staff Council has also created a condolences card for staff and faculty to sign.

You may also mail cards or messages to the following address:

TJ Jackson

c/o Countryside Church

625 Woodland Dr.

Spearfish, SD 57783

The memorial service for TJ will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.

An award for Creative Photography students has been established in TJ’s memory at Black Hills State University (BHSU). Donations can be sent to:

TJ Jackson

c/o BHSU Foundation

1352 St. Joe St.

Spearfish, SD 57783

Thank you to everyone in the campus community for your thoughtful words of kindness and support for Dr. Jackson and his family.