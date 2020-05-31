HSU PD Chief Donn Peterson retiring from post

Humboldt State University

Donn Peterson will be retiring from his position as Chief of Police at Humboldt State University effective May 31, 2020.

The University thanks Peterson for his dedicated service over the past five years. Peterson has participated and created several programs that have improved the overall safety of our campus.

As referenced in his evaluations, these programs include being an active participant in Equity Arcata, creating and participating in the Chiefs’ Advisory Panel, and the creation of the Student Safety Escort Program, which provides students who do not feel comfortable walking alone at night a uniformed student employee escort.

Peterson also initiated the “Ask Me Anything” events on campus, creating opportunities for stronger dialogue for students.

HSU appreciates these and other contributions Peterson has made during his tenure and wishes him well in his future endeavors.















