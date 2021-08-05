HSU: New campus masking, event & visitor policies

Humboldt State

HSU – Due to recent changes to guidelines in regards to masking by the CDC, CDPH, and Humboldt County Public Health, and the notable increase in cases locally due to the delta variant of COVID-19, several changes will go into effect regarding campus events and policies.

In an effort to ensure instruction and academic continuity, the university will review the epidemiological situation around six weeks from now. As the delta variant is significantly more infectious than previous variants of COVID-19, the need to reduce potential exposures will be critical in curbing further spread.

Masking

Humboldt State University will go back to universal masking starting Saturday, Aug. 7. Per Humboldt County Public Health mandate, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will need to be masked while indoors except if you are alone in a private office with the door closed.

You will also need to wear a mask outdoors anytime you cannot maintain six feet of distance from others. Athletics participants may be unmasked only during active sanctioned practice or competition.

Events

The university has decided to suspend all large in-person events on the main campus for the next eight weeks starting Monday, Aug. 9. Large events are being defined as any event that brings more than 20 people together.

Any gathering smaller than 20 people may continue but organizers are highly encouraged to hold them virtually if possible. Any event, regardless of size, where food or drinks are being served, must get written approval from Risk Management prior to the event. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Due to these changes, the HSU Family Picnic, originally scheduled for Aug. 17, will be postponed. More information about the Picnic will be shared with campus at a later date.

In addition, the Fall Welcome will take place virtually on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. More information about how to attend the virtual Fall Welcome will be shared with campus at a later date.

Athletics, recruitment, and some donor events will continue to be held, with the collaboration of Risk Management and safety protocols in place.

Visitor Policy

Starting Aug. 16, the campus will be fully open to the public during regular business hours. However, masking is required of all individuals accessing campus facilities or events regardless of vaccination status. Some events may require attestation of vaccination status for those attending, per the CSU Vaccination Mandate, and participants will be notified prior to the event of that expectation.











































