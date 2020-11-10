UPDATED: HSU issues safety alert for suspicious man

Wednesday. Nov. 11 update: the suspect has been arrested.

HSU Campus Safety Bulletin: Suspicious Individual

The University Police Department is advising the Humboldt State University community to be on the alert for an individual who attempted to burglarize a campus residence today.

At 11:44 a.m., the suspect tried to break into a Campus Apartment residence on the third floor through the kitchen window while a student was home.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches, medium build, with medium length brown hair. He was wearing a white shirt, tan pants, and carrying a silver metallic-colored bag or fire blanket. He fled in an unknown direction.

The incident is still under investigation. If you live on campus, please secure your windows and doors. If you need a safety escort at any time or need crime prevention tips, please contact UPD.

If you see or encounter someone who fits this description on campus, DO NOT confront him. Please contact University Police immediately by dialing or texting 911, calling (707) 826-5555 or extension 5555 from any campus blue light phone.











