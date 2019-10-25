HSU, CR closed during planned power outage

Campus Closed, Classes Canceled Through Monday due to Likely Power Shutdown

PG&E is likely to shut down power throughout Humboldt County as early as noon on Saturday, Oct. 26. The outage may last until Monday, Oct. 28.

As a result, starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 campus will be closed. Classes and all scheduled activities will be canceled through the end of the day Monday, Oct. 28. There are NO exceptions.

Check humboldt.edu on Monday, Oct. 28 to find out about classes and closures for Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Click the link below for more details about the campus closure and available resources.

FOR STUDENTS, FACULTY, AND STAFF

-- Building lockdown: Buildings will be locked down during the shutdown. You are encouraged to take any critical personal belongings from classrooms or workspace before buildings shut down at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

-- Traveling: If you plan to leave the area for the duration of the shutdown, be aware of wildfires and possible shutdowns in other regions. Please check PG&E and your hometown county website for updated information on the shutdown and CalTrans for updates on road conditions.

-- Parking: During the shutdown, parking permits are not required to park in campus lots.

-- On-campus dining: In the event power is shutdown, meals will be free at the J after 5 p.m. on Saturday through end of day Monday for students, faculty, and staff and their families. Bring your HSU ID.

FOR STUDENTS WHO LIVE ON- AND OFF-CAMPUS

-- You’re encouraged to notify your family of the campus closure.

-- Housing: On-campus students are advised to stay in their residence halls, avoid lighting candles, and keep refrigerators closed. Temporary on-campus accommodations are available for students who live off-campus and would feel more comfortable staying on campus. Residence hall staff will be available 24/7. If you need support, call (707) 826-3451.

-- Power availability: College Creek, Cypress, and Canyon residence halls will have limited electricity for lighting, charging devices, and heat. Access to the J elevators will be limited, as well. If you need to use the elevator, please contact 707-826-3451.

-- On-campus dining: All campus eateries will be closed EXCEPT the following:

The J: Open 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27. .

College Creek Marketplace: Open for sales normal weekend hours - 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

-- Student Health Center. The health center will be closed during the shutdown. You’re encouraged to pick up your prescriptions today. If you need immediate assistance, please call 707-826-3451.

-- CAPS counselors are available in person on the third floor of the JGC. If you need immediate assistance, please call 707-826-3451. During weekdays, counselors will be available 8-5 p.m. in the JGC for the duration of the shutdown. Please stop by the Housing front desk and ask to speak with a counselor. There is also 24-hour availability of CAPS counseling by phone at 707.826.3236. If you would like to speak with someone outside of business hours or simply prefer to speak with someone on the phone.

-- If you need further accommodations such as refrigerating medication, please call 707-826-3451.

FOR FACULTY AND STAFF

-- You may be called to report to work by your supervisor. Until that time, please don’t report to work.

We will provide more details as soon as we have more information. Please check humboldt.edu, 707-826-INFO, your HSU email, and HSU Notification texts for updates.