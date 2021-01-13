HSU celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with civic engagement

Humboldt State

HSU – Humboldt State University will host A Morning of Civic Engagement and Community Organizing Workshops in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan. 18. LaTosha Brown, a thought leader, social strategist, and co-founder of Black Voters Matter, will provide a keynote address beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Other breakout sessions beginning at 11 a.m. include:

“Art and Community Activism”, presented by Aundrea Stuckey from Youth Art Will Survive

• How art is used for activism, how art provides access to themes and information not offered by other mediums, and why art is sometimes more effective within activism in articulating a message. The event will be interactive and promote participation engagement.

“The Salvation of Democracy: Civic Engagement of the Dispossessed”, presented by Ron White from Humboldt Area Foundation & Chair of a National Organizing Network

• Movements are often spearheaded by those most oppressed in society but results in the expansion of the democratic promise for all. This presentation will explore how marginalized communities have organized and breathed life into campaigns that have expanded our franchise of participation. We will use this conversation to explore what this means for local politics

The events will take place on Zoom, and registration is required. To register, or to learn more, visit the MLK Day website.