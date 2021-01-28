Media Advisory: HSU Campus Safety Bulletin: Attempted Burglary

The University Police Department is advising the Humboldt State University community to be on the alert for an individual who attempted to burglarize College Creek Marketplace.

Officers responded to an alarm at College Creek Marketplace at 8:06 p.m. tonight. They spotted a suspect who is described as an Hispanic male, 6 feet tall, who was wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood, a tan face covering, and dark gloves and carrying a backpack.

The suspect was walking away from the area when the officers arrived at the scene. When officers attempted to detain him on Rossow Street, he refused to comply and a struggle ensued. Officers were unable to detain the suspect due to weather conditions and the suspect fled the area.

Officers recovered a knife at the scene where the altercation occurred and believe it belongs to the suspect. Officers also recovered the suspect’s backpack.

While the suspect is not considered an imminent threat to the public, he is considered a person of interest for previous burglaries at College Creek Marketplace and the Jolly Giant Commons.

This incident is still under investigation. If you live on campus, please secure your windows and doors. If you need a safety escort at any time or need crime prevention tips, please contact UPD.

If you see or encounter someone who fits this description on campus, DO NOT confront him. Please contact University Police immediately by dialing or texting 911, calling (707) 826-5555 or extension 5555 from any campus blue light phone.















