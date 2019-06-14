HSU campus safety bulletin about threatener

MEDIA ADVISORY Campus Safety Bulletin: Suspicious Individual





The University Police Department is advising the Humboldt State University community to be on the alert for an individual alleged to have sent threats to campus visitors.

Sean Allman (pdf of police flier), 18, who is not an HSU student and resides with family in Fortuna, has made specific threats of violence to a group scheduled to visit campus.

Allman was arrested early in the morning of June 15. Criminal charges are being evaluated, and possible threat to the campus only exists if he is released. UPD advises to remain vigilant.

Allman’s threats referred to the New Zealand Mosque shooting, as well as the shooting at Columbine High School.

Allman is described as 5’ 8”, 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see or encounter Allman on campus, please contact University Police immediately by dialing 911, calling (707) 826-5555 or extension 5555 from any campus phone.















