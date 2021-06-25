HSU Bookstore Moving to Arcata Plaza

The former Tri-Counties Bank property on the Arcata Plaza will be the new home of the HSU Bookstore.

The property is on the southeast corner of Eighth and G streets. Remodeling work will begin soon, with the goal of a soft opening in time for the holidays. There will be a grand opening early in the semester in Spring 2022. In addition to Humboldt State merchandise and books by HSU authors, plans call for carrying branded items from College of the Redwoods, local high schools, and others to create a shared community.

Moving downtown will be valuable for the University and the community. A downtown location will provide numerous benefits that students, community members, and visitors have been asking for.

HSU has been working with the community to find ways for students, many of whom travel from more urban areas, to connect with and feel welcome in the community. The new location will help. With HSU merchandise, and the ability to hold student and community-centered events like guest lectures and mixers, students will have a welcoming space in the heart of Arcata.

The move also opens up the current Bookstore space, which students have been requesting to use for lounge space, activities, and entertainment. The Bookstore will maintain its current warehouse space on campus for receiving and picking up textbooks, along with handling textbook rentals, and the University is exploring delivering textbooks to students in residence halls. The College Creek Marketplace on campus will continue to sell HSU Bookstore items in the store and expand upon the current selection.

The property was purchased by the Humboldt State University Foundation as an investment and as a service to the campus. It will lease the space and associated parking to the University.

Follett will continue managing the Bookstore, bringing its specially branded HSU merchandise and other items for store visitors.