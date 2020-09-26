House massively damaged in Manila blaze

Mad River Union

MANILA – A house in Manila was majorly damaged when it caught fire Saturday afternoon, Sept. 26.

At about 3 p.m., a giant plume of black smoke could be seen coming from the southwest corner of Victor Boulevard and Dean Street on the bay side of the peninsula town. Humboldt Bay Fire, Arcata Fire and Samoa Fire responded to the scene.

Neighbors of homes adjacent to the burning house were on their roofs with garden hoses, trying to protect their own structures. Firefighters doused the home with hoses and cut holes in the roof to gain access to the attic.

Within about half an hour, firefighters had the fire under control.

This story is developing. Further details to come.































































































































