Honoring the Zero Heroes with a virtual auction

HUMBOLDT – Zero Waste Humboldt invites the public to join their 2020 celebration, Zero Heroes Night, on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

The five honorees represent a wide variety of efforts to reduce waste in Humboldt County and have been inspiring examples of adopting Zero Waste methods.

To honor the Zero Heroes and join this virtual celebration, go to zerowastehumboldt.org or email [email protected].

An online auction hosted by Carl Johnson’s with fun, outdoor sports and practical auction items during COVID19 will soon be posted before the event.

Proceeds will support Zero Waste Humboldt’s new consumer education and advocacy program and ZW Business Certification Program in 2021. To learn more, email [email protected].

The five honored businesses are:

• North Country Fair is a long-time annual festival on the Arcata Plaza. The large, two-day nonprofit, community event began receiving criticism for generating too much waste in 2011. The fair’s board took action and involved Zero Waste Humboldt during 2012-2016 to prepare vendors to reduce waste, train volunteers to staff seven stations on the Arcata Plaza, and manage the flow of discarded material. The fair adopted the Zero Waste method with annual measurement and monitoring of waste generated to track progress over time. It is an inspiring model for other large outdoor events.

• The Re-School, formerly Turtle Mountain Design Reused Building Materials Salvage Yard at Redwood Acres, is run by partners, Michael Deakin and Joe Duckett. Independent contractor-builders have complained about not having a place to drop-off and pickup used building materials ever since the Arcata Community Recycling Center Reusables Depot closed. In the past four years, it has quickly become a popular hub for reused materials. ZWH encourages this type of materials reuse, repair, and exchange.

• Thimbleberry Threads owner, Beth Kabat has gradually grown her business since 1981, using secondhand materials. Her attractive pillow designs and zipper bags attract crowds to her booth at many California and Oregon fairs and festivals, as well as local shops.

• Plastics Uniquely Recycled is a creative example of local recycling-based manufacturing. Artist-entrepreneur, Jenifer Sherman-Ruppe, has grown her business of making jewelry and other products from plastic pharmacy pill bottles.

• Trinidad Beachcomber Cafe is a Zero Waste early adopter among Humboldt food and beverage serving businesses. Over the years, owners, Melissa Zarp and Alice Vasterling, have demonstrated at the Beachcomber how to integrate core environmental values into their business operations.

Short video clips of each honored business will be shown on Nov. 15 to feature their waste reduction with rounds of applause by all in attendance.
















