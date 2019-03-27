Home Away from Home Potluck at D Street Neighborhood Center this Sunday

Equity Arcata

ARCATA – Equity Arcata is excited to announce that our next Home Away from Home Potluck will take place on Sunday, March 31 in celebration of National Caesar Chavez Day.

In the spirit of camaraderie and goodwill, our Home Away From Home Potluck is a community-building event created to act as a bridge between students, local businesses and the community.

College students are invited to join us and enjoy a free meal and help themselves to donated items from the “Free Stuff Table.”

The Home Away From Home Potluck will take place at the D Street Neighborhood Center located at 1301 D Street in Arcata on Sunday, March 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Non-student members of the community who wish to attend the potluck are asked to bring a home-cooked or store-bought dish large enough to serve 10 people with a serving utensil or a hot pad if needed. College students are asked to only bring their appetites.

The focus for this event’s “Free Stuff Table” is non-perishable food. One in five students at Humboldt State University (HSU) report to have regularly skipped meals because they could not afford to buy food.

According to the recent findings of the California State University’s Basic Needs Initiative survey, nearly 46 percent of HSU students reported low or very low food security.

To support the “Free Stuff Table” we are currently accepting donations of non-perishable food items.

A donation drop-off station will be set up at City Hall, located at 736 F St. in Arcata, on Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information regarding the Home Away from Home Potluck and Equity Arcata, visit equityarcata.com or call (707) 822-5953.

Students who would like more information about campus and state food assistance or other community resources, can visit HSU’s Food Cupboard, located at HSU’s Recreation & Wellness Center in Room 122 or email Mira Friedman at [email protected].















