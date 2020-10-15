Hiller Road to get long-awaited speed hump

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – Construction is scheduled to begin next week on a speed hump on Hiller Road at its intersection with the Hammond Trail in McKinleyville.

Residents of the neighborhood, tucked between U.S. Highway 101 and the Mad River, have long complained about cars speeding down Hiller Road.

The work is being donated by Wahlund Construction and Mercer-Fraser. Traffic through the construction site will be restricted with detour signs for Ocean Drive to School Road until the project is completed.

The speed hump will take one day to construct. According to Humboldt County Public Works, the work is scheduled for sometime between Wednesday, Oct. 21 and Friday, Oct. 23.

“Installation of this speed hump will calm traffic on Hiller Road and provide a safer crosswalk for users of the Hammond Trail,” according to a press release from Public Works. “The County of Humboldt wishes to thank the residents for their support. A special thanks to Wahlund Construction, the Mercer-Fraser Co. and Operating Engineers Local 3 (OE3) for volunteering to do this work for the community.”

If you have any concerns or questions, contact Bob Bronkall at (707) 445-7205 or Fifth District Supervisor Steve Madrone at (707) 476-2395.

