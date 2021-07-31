Hikers carve out a new trail in Trinidad

Trinidad Coastal Land Trust

TRINIDAD – The Trinidad Coastal Land Trust had the opportunity to host a fabulous American Hiking Society (AHS) volunteer vacation trail crew for the week of July 12-16 while they constructed a 300-foot-section of trail in Trinidad alongside California State Parks North Coast Redwoods District trails staff.

This was no easy task! With tools in hand, they brushed and constructed, with the perfect alignment and slope, an easy going trail down to the northern end of Trinidad State Beach.

They worked four full days and came back with smiling faces each morning, ready to work. Their final “rest” day was spent pulling English Ivy at Baker Beach and going on a naturalist walk around Trinidad Head, looking at peregrine falcons and common murres.

Big shout out to the American Hiking Society and their dedicated volunteer crews for their stellar work ethic and enthusiasm. Another thank you to Patrick’s Point State Park for providing camping accommodations to the crew all week. Additionally, thanks to the State Parks trails staff for the leadership and expertise to execute this long awaited and much appreciated trail project. The community is grateful! We look forward to next year’s AHS volunteer crew stay.















