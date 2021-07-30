Highest daily COVID case count ever – 69 fresh infectees

Sixty-nine new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Humboldt County today, the highest single-day report since the first local case was diagnosed in February 2020. A total of 5,114 county residents have tested positive for the virus.

Four new hospitalizations also were reported, including one resident in their 40s, two in their 70s and one over the age of 80.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to emphasize the severity of the Delta variant, which represents 8 in 10 current cases across the country. CDC released preliminary data that indicates infection with the Delta variant of COVID-19 results in high viral loads in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, one of the factors that could account for its increased transmissibility.

In response to this new data, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci noted that the country is facing a “different” virus. “This is not the original virus that we were dealing with,” he said. “This has different capabilities, much more efficient in transmitting from person-to-person.”

Local, state and federal health officials continue to urge residents to get fully vaccinated to protect against severe illness and death from COVID-19. Most local pharmacies offer the vaccines. Vaccine is also available by appointment and to walk-ins at Public Health vaccination clinics located throughout the county. Sign up in advance at MyTurn.ca.gov. See the Public Health clinic schedule for the next seven days below.

Eureka – Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get Out and Play Day (Sequoia Park, 3414 W St.)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

Fields Landing – Tuesday, Aug. 3, from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Fields Landing Boat Ramp (End of Railroad Ave., South Humboldt Bay)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

King Salmon – Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Gills by the Bay (77 Halibut Ave.)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

Eureka – Thursday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

College of the Redwoods Gym (7351 Tompkins Hill Road)

Pfizer/Moderna

McKinleyville – Friday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Six Rivers Brewery (1300 Central Ave.)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

McKinleyville – Friday, Aug. 6, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dollar General (1180 Murray Road)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for children as young as 12 years old. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for those 18 and older. Full protection from the vaccine is achieved two weeks after receiving the second dose of a two-dose series or two weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine.

To check availability of vaccines at local pharmacies, visit vaccines.gov or text a ZIP code to 438829 to find a participating pharmacy nearby. Most pharmacies allow walk-ins.

View the Humboldt County Data Dashboard online at humboldtgov.org/dashboard, or go to humboldtgov.org/DashboardArchives to download today’s data.

For facial covering recommendations and mandates, go to cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx.

For the most recent COVID-19 information, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.

Sign up for COVID-19 vaccination: MyTurn.ca.gov

Check for vaccine availability at a local pharmacy: Vaccines.gov

Local COVID-19 vaccine information: humboldtgov.org/VaccineInfo

Humboldt County COVID-19 Data Dashboard: humboldtgov.org/Dashboard

Humboldt Health Alert: humboldtgov.org/HumboldtHealthAlert