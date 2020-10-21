High winds trigger Red Flag Warning

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning – an alert for dangerous fire conditions – for Thursday morning through Friday morning.

Low humidity and high winds will create conditions that could rapidly spread fires.

For Arcata, the NWS is forecasting a high today of 63 degrees, with a north northwest wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. A similar weather pattern is forecast for Thursday.

The Red Flag Warning extends from 3 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.

“Gusty north winds and widespread low humidities develop once again early Thursday morning, likely bringing critical fire weather conditions through late Friday morning across a large of interior Northwest California,” states the NWS.

The fire danger will be even greater for higher elevations in interior Humboldt County, where winds could be 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 20 to 40 mph.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” states the Red Flag Warning. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

“Strongest winds are expected along coastal ranges and interior ridges, particularly in interior Del Norte County, the King Range and southern Trinity County...along with a secondary maximum in southeastern Lake county,” according to the NWS Discussion web page. “Winds are expected to reach 25 to 35 mph for ridges closer to the coast, with localized gusts to 50 mph possible in the King Range.”

There is a 20 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Friday. Cool nights are also returning to the area, with a low temperature of 39 forecast for Saturday night.