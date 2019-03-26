Help the DA’s Office locate these outstanding individuals

Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office

HUMBOLDT – The Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office seeks assistance from the community with the apprehension of five suspects with outstanding warrants.

Fredy Parral Aguirre, 28, has an outstanding felony warrant for spousal abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, and hit and run. Aguirre was last known to reside in Ferndale.

Jocelyn Dominick, 31, has an outstanding warrant for impersonating another person and false identification to a peace officer.

Miguel Angel Maganda-Quinones, 42, has an outstanding felony warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol while causing injury, driving with a suspended license, and driving with a blood alcohol content above .15 percent BAC. Maganda-Quinones has a second outstanding misdemeanor warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol on a prior date. He was last known to reside in Ferndale. Robert Anderson, 44, has an outstanding felony warrant for spousal abuse and disobeying a court order.