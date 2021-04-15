Help plan the Little River Trail in an online workshop

Trinidad Coastal Land Trust

TRINIDAD – The community is invited to participate in the Little River Trail Virtual Workshop on Monday, April 19 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to learn more about this project which will expand our regional trail system by connecting the Westhaven/Trinidad area to the Hammond Coastal Trail.

Redwood Community Action Agency (RCAA), with funding from the State Coastal Conservancy and under a cooperative agreement with Caltrans, is working with partners, including the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, to advance the Little River Trail, a non-motorized trail separated from but parallel to U.S. Highway 101 connecting Scenic Drive in Westhaven to Clam Beach Drive.

The virtual workshop will share preliminary opportunities and constraints for trail design and alignment and engage community members in design considerations.

The project is in the preliminary design and environmental documentation phase. Caltrans will be the lead agency for CEQA and NEPA for this project; however, public comments collected at this meeting will not be part of the CEQA/NEPA public review process which will occur in winter 2021/22.

Public support will be essential to advance this and future phases of the trail.

Community members are also welcomed to share their experiences and input on the project through an on-line survey at tinyurl.com/LittleRiverTrailSurvey.

For more information about the Little River Trail project, community input opportunities and a link to join the Little River Virtual Workshop call (707) 677-2501 or visit trinidadcoastallandtrust.org/little-river-ca-coastal-trail.















