Help Laura McNulty recover from crash

HUMBOLDT – Support is pouring in for Arcata resident Laura McNulty, an extraordinary athlete, cyclist, runner, swimmer, horsewoman, personal trainer, photographer, wife, mother and friend.

Laura was hit by a car while riding her bike on Fickle Hill Road near Park Avenue very close to the Fickle Hill Trail.

McNulty remains in ICU at St Joseph Hospital in Eureka with a spinal injury as well as facial lacerations.

It will be necessary for Laura to get to a spinal cord injury care and rehab institution to receive the best diagnosis and treatment for this most critical injury.

She is waiting for confirmation of admittance to the Rehabilitation Center at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

To view her "Life is But a Dream" GoFundMe page, please visit gf.me/v/c/bgwk/z8axzh-life-is-but-a-dream.
















