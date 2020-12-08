Help equity arcata offer ‘Home Away From Home’ assistance

EQUITY ARCATA’S HOME AWAY FROM HOME WORKING GROUP TO HOST WINTER “FREE MEAL AND FREE STUFF” DISTRIBUTION

Arcata, CA, December 6, 2020 – ​equity arcata​’​s Home Away From Home working group will be hosting a meal and “free stuff” distribution for local college students on Saturday, December 12.

In previous years, Home Away From Home volunteers organized community-building potlucks where students from Humboldt State University and College of the Redwoods were invited to enjoy a free meal and help themselves to donated items. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Home Away from Home has continued to support college students safely by hosting physically-distant meal and free stuff distributions, with the working group’s October distribution providing meals and goods for 150 local students.

In order to support the needs of the students, Home Away From Home is seeking “free stuff” donations from non-student members of the community. Donations of new and unused supplies including laundry detergent, dish detergent, sponges, paper towels, cleaning supplies, disinfectant wipes, toiletries including soap, shampoo, conditioner and menstrual supplies, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, masks, and new cold-weather clothing items including gloves, socks, scarves and hats will be accepted.

Community members who wish to make a donation are asked to call (707) 601-4247 or (707) 825-2100 to make arrangements to drop them off in front of Arcata City Hall, located at 736 F Street. Please note that donations of opened or partially-used items, unclean goods, and items not mentioned in the list above cannot be accepted. Donations will be accepted until Friday, December 11 at 5 p.m.

Home Away from Home’s upcoming distribution will take place outside at the D Street Neighborhood Center, located at 1301 D Street in Arcata, on Saturday, December 12 from 3 to 4 p.m. All local college students are invited to pick up a free prepackaged meal, household supplies and items to keep warm this winter. Vegetarian and meat options will be available, and catering will be provided by Taqueria La Barca. Students are urged not to come if they are feeling sick or have recently traveled outside of Humboldt County, and facial coverings, social distancing and all COVID-19 safety protocols in place must be followed. Proof of college enrollment is also required.

This distribution was made possible thanks to funding provided by the Humboldt Area Foundation and has been approved by the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services. For more information, please call (707) 825-2100. For more information on ​equity arcata​, visit ​equityarcata.com​.