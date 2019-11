Arcata House Project

ARCATA – Arcata House Partnership is serving an early Thanksgiving meal to walk-in clients this Wednesday, Nov. 27 from noon to 3 p.m.

Thanks to AAA and Buddy's Towing AHP has 300 lbs of turkey and thanks to Food for People, all the fixin's, but AHP gladly welcomes donations and volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Annex. 501 Ninth St., Arcata.

For more information call (707) 633-6236 or (707) 298-7610.