Hello Valley West – cleanup, celebration and movies coming up

Hello Valley West Business Watch;

I hope all of you are doing well and enjoying the summer. Attached are photographs from our Valley West Business Watch BBQ on May 22.

This event captured the spirit of Valley West as people kept coming out to enjoy a meal with friends and neighbors, all in the middle of a busy weekday. People took the time to stop and say hello and to check on their neighbors. It was definitely an event to grow from.

Speaking of events and growth, I am not sure if you got the word yet but there is an event coming to Valley West this coming Saturday, July 27, throughout the day. Plus, there is a Saturday Night Movie Night coming to Valley West Park on Aug. 3.

While APD supports and is a part of both events, out of respect for the sponsors and organizers I will defer any formal announcement to them. I wanted to let you know of these signature events coming up in your community though so that you can plan ahead and attend if at all possible. More information should be coming out soon.

The Clean The Streets events continue the first Sunday of every month from 9 to 11 a.m. at Valley West Park off of 1300 Hallen Drive. APD does not sponsor this one either but I see the tremendous investment of time people dedicate to Valley West during these monthly events and I wanted to put another reminder out there that we could always use more volunteers. It is a great way to build pride and community and to do some cleaning as well.

There is tremendous opportunity for the Valley West Business Watch group to effect change in our community. The next meeting is in the process of being scheduled. On the agenda will be discussion on a Fall event, a first project, creation of a logo and slogan and perhaps at least start planning for a formal executive board that can help build a business model that will take us well into the next decade.

In the meantime continue to communicate with myself or the APD dispatchers on concerns you see in the neighborhood. A few of the encampments have been a little slow to move but we were able to do some mitigation in Carlson Park along with members of the City of Arcata’s Environmental Services Team.

Have a great day, Valley West and I will be in touch this coming week on our next meeting. Thank you all.

