Heidi Moore-Guynup: MUSD phased for success

Dear McKinleyville Union School District (MUSD) students, families, staff and community,

During a Special Board meeting that was held Nov. 2, the MUSD Board of Trustees revisited the District Phased Reopening Plan. After much public input, along with consideration of other input over the past several months, and complex deliberations, the Board voted to accept the Superintendent’s recommendation of pushing our return to Hybrid instruction to Jan. 19, 2021.

There were several factors that influenced this decision, the two biggest being; 1. concern about the impact of family travel over the Fall and Winter Breaks and its relationship to a potential increase for COVID-19 exposure and; 2. Our desire to align instructional schedules with our neighboring Northern Humboldt Unified School District, since we share many of the same families.

Our teachers, administration and staff are eager to get back to in-person instruction and will utilize the time between now and Jan. 19, 2021 to firm up planning and preparation.

As always, it is difficult to meet the specific needs and desires of a large community, especially in the face of this unprecedented health crisis.

Our plan is to offer families the choice between remaining in Distance Learning or returning to a Hybrid modified form of instruction with either an a.m. or a p.m. schedule. Transportation will only be available to students assigned in the a.m. cohort who absolutely require it to get to and from school in the morning. No transportation will be offered in the p.m. On the flip side, MUSD will be able to offer it’s Expanded Learning Program (After School supports) for eligible ELP students attending in the p.m. schedule.

We are also using the information gathered from the COVID-19 Agreement forms to determine how many classes of in-person instruction and distance learning instruction we need to offer so please continue to turn those forms into the MUSD District Office.

If you indicated an interest for in-person learning, we will follow up with you to gather additional information. More information will be made available in the coming weeks on our website.

We thank you as always for your continued patience and understanding during this most challenging time.

