Health Officer Frankovich steps down

Dear Humboldt County Residents:

I want to let you know that I am resigning from my position as the Health Officer for Humboldt County. This has been an incredibly difficult decision but while it has been a privilege to work with this county’s talented and dedicated Public Health and Emergency Operations Center teams, the emergence of COVID-19 and the response it requires has changed the Health Officer position from the very part-time one I stepped into, back in late January, to one which is more than full-time. It has also become clear that this level of commitment will be needed for the duration of the event. I was happy to accommodate this need in order to help the county swiftly respond to the pandemic at the outset but now I need to make good on some promises to my family.

Over the past seven months Public Health, the Emergency Operations Center team and community partners have built expansive new infrastructure to respond to COVID-19. There is markedly improved access to testing in Humboldt County with our internal lab now able to run over 200 specimens per day in addition to our Optum site; an alternate care facility which will be used by our hospital partners in the event of a surge; robust and expanding contact tracing capacity; and a congregate setting task force that has worked to help long term care facilities protect the most vulnerable in our county.

Through the Joint Information Center (JIC), we have provided on-going education and information to the residents of Humboldt County so that everyone is empowered to become an active partner in efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 locally. The JIC has also been central to the business plan review process which has helped local employers develop a safer workplace for their staff and their customers, benefitting the entire county.

The EOC has been well-designed to expand or contract as the pandemic requires. Still, there is work to be done to ensure we are well-positioned to minimize serious illness and loss of life in our community in this ever-changing landscape.