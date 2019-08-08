HBMWD to temporarily reduce, cut water supply for maintenance three times starting next Wednesday

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

NORTHERN HUMBOLDT – The Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District (HBMWD) will reduce and cut Northern Humboldt's supply of Mad River water three times in the next several months to conduct maintenance on its aquifer well water collectors.

A formal announcement is expected soon. Water customers are expected to be asked to limit water use during the maintenance periods.

The district supplies water to residential and business customers in the cities of Arcata, Blue Lake and Eureka, plus McKinleyville and Humboldt Community Services Districts, Jacoby Creek Water District, the Manila Community Services District, the town of Samoa and others.

According to preliminary information, the first of the valve replacement projects takes place next Wednesday, Aug. 14. It involves replacement of an isolation valve on Collector No. 4, and will require reducing water gathering to a single collector from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the HBMWD is scheduled to replace a water tank outlet valve, which will require draining the tank and the main pipeline for points southbound. During this maintenance, the water supply will be halted except to McKinleyville and Fieldbrook. Other communities will have to rely on reserve supplies, with water pressure likely temporarily reduced.

Arcata has approximately 3 million gallons of reserve water storage, McKinleyville about 5 million, and Eureka about 20 million.

The final phase of maintenance will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 25., when a tank inlet valve is replaced. This will require a total cutoff of water supplies to municipal customers. However, one million gallons is being reserved exclusively for fire protection during the maintenance effort.

The HBMWD is holding a day-long board meeting today, and officials were unavailable for comment.















