Harvest Feast at Arcata Vets Hall

ARCATA – The Arcata Veterans Memorial Building, 1425 J St., presents its Fourth Annual Harvest Feast on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28. Doors open at noon; feasting begins at 1 p.m.

The event is free (although donations are welcome) and open to the public. (707) 822-1552, arcatavetshall.org

Arcata House Partnership (AHP) isn’t holding its traditional Thanksgiving Community Meal this year, but plans to resume the event in 2020.

Last year, AHP assisted the Vets Hall with its Thanksgiving meal, but this year the hall is handling its event on its own.

AHP serves about 300 meals daily to its clients through its Lunch Box food truck, at its shelters and via its food pantry at Arcata First Baptist Church.















