Ham Radio Field Day this weekend

Humboldt Amateur Radio Club

HUMBOLDT – The 2020 ARRL Field Day takes place this weekend, June 27 and 28, Ham radio operators from the Humboldt Amateur Radio Club will participate in a national amateur radio exercise from 11 a.m. on Saturday until 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The event is ARRL Field Day (arrl.org/FieldDay). Hams from across North America ordinarily participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. Their use of radio signals bring people together while providing essential communication in service of communities.

Field Day highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.

For more information about ARRL Field Day and ham radio, contact Anthony at [email protected] and visit arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.
















