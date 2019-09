ECO HEROES Ted and Pam Halstead, with Third District Supervisor Mike Wilson, above, were honored by the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 21 for their “incredible magnitude of hard work” for years of cleaning up environmentally troubled areas along Humboldt Bay and the Samoa Peninsula, and participating in Coastal Cleanup Day. Liscom Slough is another longtime beneficiary of the Halsteads’ selfless labors. The two are also active with PacOut Green Team. Submitted photos